Jujutsu Kaisen Just Won a Hilarious Award All Thanks to Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen has risen up the ranks to become one of anime’s top series these days. After all, its heavy action and supernatural angle have everything a fan would want. The series also touts an impressive line-up of characters, and Jujutsu Kaisen actually just won an award all thanks to Nanami Kento.

For those who don’t know, the Japanese website AnimeAnime hosts tons of contests and polls its users. Not long ago, the site asked fans to rank the top anime characters who wear suits, and it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen won by a landslide. Nanami brought the award home, and honestly? That is on-brand for the salaryman.

The top five winners start with Nanami while second place went to Kambe Daisuke from Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited. Masataka Ninomiya came in third place from World Trigger while fourth went to Iruma Kyoto of Hypnosis Mic. And to wrap things up, fifth place was awarded to Doppo Kannonzaka from Hypnosis Mic. So clearly, the latter character has some fierce competition in his anime.

As for Nanami, the sorcerer has become a favorite with fans given his loyalty to Gojo and Yuji. Despite his immense power, Nanami wears a suit these days as he tried to leave the sorcerer world behind for big money. Nanami didn’t like jujutsu sorcery, but he discovered he hated salaryman work just as much. Still, he wears his trademark suit most of the time, and he manages to defeat high-grade curses despite the fact.

Soon, fans will get to see Nanami let loose on the big screen as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit theaters stateside this month. Nanami plays a minor role in the film, but even so, he looks fine in his suit. And obviously, we know curses go crazy for a sharp-dressed man.

What do make of this hilarious award? Do you feel like Jujutsu Kaisen took the win too easily?