10 Terrifying New Fighters Joining Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to fear-inducing curses and sorcerers who are practically invincible. However, the upcoming third season promises to raise the stakes to unprecedented levels, putting the entire Jujutsu world at risk. Now that the Shibuya Incident Arc ended, the story turns to uncharted and dangerous territory, introducing a new wave of sorcerers who will undoubtedly send shivers down the spines of even the most seasoned fans. These aren’t just minor antagonists; they are game-changers, each possessing unique and often brutal abilities that will challenge Yuji Itadori and the rest of Jujustu High in ways we haven’t seen before.

Prepare yourselves, because the relentless, high-stakes of the Culling Game is about to begin, and these terrifying newcomers are leading the charge.

10) Iori Hazenoki

Iori Hazenoki is a former sorcerer resurrected during the Culling Game. His Cursed Technique, “Explosive Flesh,” allows him to detach parts of his body and detonate them at will, creating devastating explosions. This unpredictable and self-destructive fighting style makes him a terrifying opponent, as he shows little regard for his own well-being in battle.

His willingness to sacrifice his own limbs for powerful attacks shows his ruthless dedication to fighting. The sheer shock and destructive power of his technique can catch even experienced sorcerers off guard, making him a truly dangerous wild card in the unfolding chaos of the Culling Game.

9) Fumihiko Takaba

Fumihiko Takaba might seem unassuming, but his Cursed Technique, “Comedian,” is anything but. This ability warps reality based on what he finds funny, creating scenarios that defy logic and physics. While it often manifests in absurd ways, its potential to negate or alter powerful attacks makes him a tough and unpredictable enemy.

His unpredictability means that traditional combat strategies won’t work against him. He can turn a serious confrontation into a slapstick nightmare, leaving opponents confused and open to attack. This makes him a very unique threat, as his power isn’t about raw strength but about warping the very fabric of reality.

8) Reggie Star

Reggie Star is a masterful tactician and sorcerer known for his Cursed Technique, “Contractual Recreation.” This ability allows him to manifest any item he’s previously purchased using receipts, making him a walking arsenal of weapons, tools, and even disguises. His resourcefulness and quick thinking always put him one step ahead.

He approaches battle with a calculated precision, calling on his summoned items to create traps and exploit his opponents’ weaknesses. His ability to adapt and conjure exactly what he needs in the heat of the moment makes him a true nightmare in a straightforward battle.

7) Takako Uro

Takako Uro is a sorcerer from the past, reincarnated into the modern era by Kenjaku. Her Cursed Technique, “Sky Manipulation,” grants her control over—you guessed it!—the sky. This allows her to manipulate atmospheric pressure and create powerful blasts of air. She can crush opponents or deflect attacks with ease, making her a high-level threat.

Her mastery of the sky makes her a graceful yet deadly fighter. She can dominate the battlefield, unleashing devastating attacks or creating defensive barriers that are nearly impossible to breach—all while maintaining a safe distance from the actual fray. Her ancient wisdom, combined with her technique, makes her a force to be reckoned with.

6) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori is another reincarnated sorcerer from a bygone era whose Cursed Technique, “Cursed Energy Discharge,” allows him to fire incredibly precise and powerful blasts of condensed cursed energy. His raw power and straightforward approach to combat make him a destructive force in the same vein as Choso, with his Blood Manipulation technique.

He revels in the thrill of battle, constantly seeking out powerful opponents to test his limits. His relentless and aggressive fighting style, combined with the sheer destructive capability of his Cursed Technique, makes him a true powerhouse and a terrifying force on the battlefield.

5) Yorozu

Yorozu is an ancient sorcerer known for her deep and complicated understanding and manipulation of Cursed Energy. Her technique allows her to create liquid metal, which she can freely shape into weapons, armor, or even physical structures/barriers. Her versatility and control make her incredibly dangerous, as she is able to adapt to any combat situation.

Her deep knowledge of jujutsu, due to her centuries of knowledge, equips her with insights that modern sorcerers lack. This, combined with her incredibly adaptable and destructive liquid metal technique, makes her a master of offense and defense, posing an ancient threat to anyone who crosses her path.

4) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari is a third-year student at Jujutsu High, currently suspended due to his rebellious actions. His Cursed Technique, “Idle Death Gamble,” is a domain expansion that is exactly what it sounds like—actual Vegas-style gambling. When he hits a “jackpot,” he gains unlimited cursed energy and automatic healing for a short duration, making him temporarily invincible.

His recklessness is backed by his incredible physical fighting skills. While his technique relies on luck, the moments he gains invincibility make him an unstoppable force, capable of overwhelming almost any opponent through sheer brute force and regeneration.

3) Angel / Hana Kurusu

Angel, an ancient sorcerer in the body of Hana Kurusu, has a unique and incredibly powerful Cursed Technique known as “The Jacob’s Ladder.” This ability is capable of nullifying any Cursed Technique, making her the only known sorcerer who can completely erase cursed energy manifestations, including Sukuna’s binding. This makes her one of Sukuna’s most dangerous enemies.

Ange’s existence is a beacon of hope for dealing with even the most powerful curses, but also a terrifying threat to any sorcerer whose power relies solely on their technique. The ability to completely dismantle a sorcerer’s greatest weapon makes Angel perhaps the most devastating player in the coming conflicts.

2) Hajime Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo is a reincarnated sorcerer from 400 years ago, renowned for his Cursed Technique, “Mythic Beast Amber.” This technique allows him to generate and manipulate electricity with incredible precision and destructive force, overwhelming opponents with devastating lightning-like attacks and pinpoint strikes.

His mastery over electricity makes him exceptionally fast and dangerous, capable of striking before his opponent even realizes. He is a relentless fighter who wants to fight the strongest sorcerer available, making him a terrifying force of nature on the battlefield.

1) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma is a former defense lawyer whose Cursed Technique, “Deadly Sentencing,” is a complex Domain Expansion that forces opponents into a courtroom trial. During the trial, his Shikigami, Judgeman, determines guilt or innocence. If found guilty, the opponent is stripped of their Cursed Technique or has their Cursed Tools confiscated, making them powerless.

His intelligence and unique technique make him an incredibly strategic and dangerous opponent. He doesn’t rely on brute force but on the absolute authority of his domain, dismantling opponents’ abilities through due process.

Who are you most excited to see in Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!