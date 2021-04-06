Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights The Fun Nature of Gojo

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season of its anime has come to a close, rounding out the initial adventures of Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara as they attempted to defeat cursed beings while acting as students of Jujutsu Tech, but its clear that one of the biggest fan-favorite characters is easily Satoru Gojo, the blindfold wearing mentor of the school. With Gojo's personality and insane power level putting him on a different level than his students and even other teachers at the academy, it's clear that Jujutsu Kaisen has big plans in store for the cursed energy wielder.

Gojo's power was apparent throughout the first season as he battled against cursed beings that terrified the world of man while also attempting to teach Itadori how to control the power within himself that was drawn out by his inheritance of the king of curses, Sukuna. It was only during the "Sister School Event" that we truly witnessed how powerful Gojo was, as the Jujutsu Tech professor was able to single-handedly dispatch the villains that had fought the Jujutsu students to a standstill throughout the second half of the first season of the Shonen anime that has become one of the most popular in the medium today.

Instagram Cosplayer Venture_Bros shared this impeccable take on Gojo, blindfold and all, with the cosplay managing to capture the playful side of the Jujutsu Tech teacher that has easily become one of the most popular characters in the series and the medium of anime as well:

A second season for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, but based on the popularity of the Shonen franchise, it definitely will only be a matter of time until we see Yuji Itadori and his fellow students return. In the meantime, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that a feature-length film will be adapting a manga prequel story that dives into Jujutsu Tech's past. With the manga continuing to tell the story of Yuji and his spirit battling friends, there certainly is plenty of material left to translate that would give fans more than one additional season for the popular anime franchise created by Gege Akutami.

