Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Praise for Doctor Strange 2

The series creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has shared his praise for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding even further with Phase 4's latest feature film effort as the titular Doctor Strange has been taking on his biggest challenges and fights yet. It's still continuing to be a big deal as the newest film makes its way around the world, and Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami was able to recently check out the newest MCU release for himself. Much like what fans had to say, his response to the film was positive as well.

As fans might expect from the creator with a darkly action series that blends intense violence, horror, and comedy, Akutami revealed in his latest author comment with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as provided and translated by Viz Media), that he was a fan of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and director Sam Raimi in particular with, "The new Doctor Strange movie was super Sam Raimi, and I loved it." It's brief, but fans who have seen the movie can probably connect why Akutami responded to it so well.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still making its way through theaters around the world, and ComicBook's Jenna Anderson had the following to say about the film in her review (which you find in full here), "What anchors the project throughout are incredibly strong performances, enticing references to decades of the larger Marvel world, and the most compelling directing choices that Phase 4 of the franchise has had. To put it simply, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the MCU equivalent of a heaping plate of food at a buffet — it'll give you a lot to chew on for the moment, but it's only a small sampling of the delicious things that are out there."

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, you can keep up with the latest chapters for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault, and a second season of the anime is now in the works for a release next year. You can find the first season streaming with Crunchyroll.