Jujutsu Kaisen Proves It’s Still Shonen Jump’s Top Selling Series

The last year or so has seen many of Shueisha’s top series including My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen conclude their serialization. Readers everywhere were left unsure as to the future of Shonen Jump and which new manga would rise to take the place of these global giants, with top contenders being Osamu Nishi’s Ichi the Witch and Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi. That said, there may have been no need to worry after all as Jujutsu Kaisen just proved that it’s still one of Shonen Jump’s best-selling series of the era and the love surrounding the franchise has not died one bit since the story’s conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recent post on X by WSJ_manga reveals that Jujutsu Kaisen is still in the top ten of Oricon’s weekly comic sales ranking. The hit battle shonen manga by Gege Akutami has been ranked seventh for the last week of February with 44,388 copies sold, most of these being of Volume 30, which was released on December 25th, 2024. Don’t forget, 2024 was the year that saw JJK dominate runner-up One Piece’s sales by a 2 million volume margin. As per Oricon, Jujutsu Kaisen is also ranked eighth for the entire month of February. Both of these rankings are quite an impressive feat considering the series released its final chapter way back in September, with the final volume having released well over two months ago.

Oricon's Top 10 Weekly Chart by Series (02/24-03/02). pic.twitter.com/FkxVujhlJ2 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 7, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen is Still Flying Off the Shelves

Jujutsu Kaisen, for nearly the entire six years of its serialization, was considered one of the major pillars of Shonen Jump, with its popularity taking off on a global scale with the anime’s release in 2020. After 271 glorious chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen sadly concluded on September 29th, 2024, and though there were inevitably those unsatisfied with the series’ ending, fans, for the most part, were sad to see the series go.

Jujutsu Kaisen even became one of the few illustrious manga series to reach 100 million copies in circulation back in September, and it seems the series’ popularity has not died down once bit since then. Since the release of the final two volumes in December of last year, Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently remained in the top ten of Oricon’s weekly rankings and though it has fallen to the bottom five in the last month or so, the series’ weekly sales numbers are nothing to scoff at, ranging anywhere between 30-50 thousand copies.

Studio MAPPA

It is difficult to say whether the series will be able to keep this momentum for another month or more. Having said that, with the franchise still thriving on the anime side of things, Jujutsu Kaisen will most definitely continue raking in the money for Shueisha, both in terms of licensing and Blu-ray sales for years to come. Jujutsu Kaisen’s enduring popularity only goes to show the profound impact the series has had on fans for the last few years and that perhaps Shuiesha doesn’t necessarily need to scramble to find its next big hit just yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Source: WSJ_manga on X and Oricon.