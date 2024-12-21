Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Possibly Teases New Series

Jump Festa 2025 brings exciting news related to several Shonen Jump manga and their anime adaptations. It’s an annual manga and anime fan convention organized by Shueisha, held in Chiba, Japan. The creators also share messages with fans during the event, including JJK creator Gege Akutami. The anime will soon release its Season 3 as the event shares the first look at the Culling Game.

While the teaser hasn’t been released yet, we see a beautiful new visual featuring Yuji. The third season will also likely adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs from the manga. These two arcs are short, but they feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. The manga reached its conclusion in September 2024, and it appears Akutami already has his mind set on a new project. Akutami previously wished to work on an idol manga even before Jujutsu Kaisen. JJK is his first serialized manga, and its popularity reached great heights.

The author shares, “Thank you all for reading Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s thanks to your support that I was able to make it to the end of this marathon..”

He also talks about the anime, “For those of you thinking, ‘Dude, we’re only here for the anime. Don’t worry! The anime shall continue! The director, Goshozono is incredible. Every time I look over his storyboards, it makes me think, ‘Holy crap, maybe Jujutsu Kaisen is pretty cool.’ I’m self-deprecating, so to make me think that is an impressive feat.”

Akutami continues to praise the director, “Goshozono’s talent extends far beyond the framework of the series, and I can’t wait for you all to see how fortunate we are to have the production trusted to him.”

Finally, he says, “Once again, I’d like to thank you for your support of Jujutsu Kaisen these seven years. I hope to pay you all back as I prepare for my next challenge.

The translated version of the comment was shared by @kaidanatta on X (previously known as Twitter. Although the author doesn’t specifically confirm his next project, he is most likely planning to release one in the future.

H/T: Jump Festa 2025 Jujutsu Kaisen Event, @kaidanatta on X