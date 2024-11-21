Jujutsu Kaisen Director to Launch Next Original Anime With Disney+

Disney+ just unveiled the first teaser for Bullet/Bullet, a new original anime from Jujutsu Kaisen director Sung Hoo Park. The footage was unveiled at Disney’s 2024 APAC Content Showcase in Singapore. Unlike Jujutsu Kaisen (Sung Hoo Park’s biggest anime hit), Bullet/Bullet is not based on any pre-existing manga series. The footage also unveiled the show’s release window. Bullet/Bullet will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2025.

Sung Hoo Park has reportedly spent a decade writing the story for Bullet/Bullet. However, plot details still remain a secret. The footage has teased some of what fans can expect from the new show. The teaser showcases a young boy drifting around the streets of a rocky city in a modified muscle car. The footage also jumps between a car race in the desert, and a woman with an arm-mounted rocket launcher. The trailer also promises “high octane, action entertainment.” As well as the first teaser, Disney has also released the first official poster for the series. Check it out below:

Bullet/Bullet feels heavily inspired by George Miller’s Mad Max saga, with the city car chases giving off Akira vibes. The title, and the mystery protagonist’s car of choice also call back to the 1968 Steve McQueen classic, Bullitt, in which he drives a Ford Mustang.

Sung Hoo Park is directing the series, with Park’s own E&H Production and GAGA producing. Takahiro Yohimatsu (Hunter x Hunter & Overlord) is serving as the chief animation director, and is designing the characters. Space Battleship Yamato‘s Hidetaka Tenjin is the show’s concept and mechanical designer, while Shin Masiwa (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is directing the show’s various car action scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Still a Mystery

Bullet/Bullet will have to keep Jujutsu Kaisen fans satiated while we wait for the eagerly anticipated third season. Season 2, which adapted the “Hidden Inventory,” “Premature Death,” and “Shibuya Incident” arcs, finished airing in December 2023. Since then, fans have been in the dark about the third season.

All we know so far is that Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen is happening. MAPPA studios will be overseeing the third season. Although, no official release window has been announced. Fans were initially expecting a 2025 release. But, given there have been no updates so far, Season 3 could come out as late as 2026. This is partly due to the sheer number of projects MAPPA are working on. New seasons of Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, and Shinichirō Watanabe’s mysterious new Lazarus are all currently in development.

The delays are also likely due to MAPPA’s reported mistreatment of their animation staff. Earlier this year, animators and producers outed the studio for unfair working conditions, which included excessive time crunches, and frequent overnight shifts. MAPPA have reportedly undergone a management overhaul. While the working conditions were not addressed in the report, it is believed the overhaul came as a result of the shocking accusations from former and current employees.