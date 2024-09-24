Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Confirms a Big Revival and an Even Bigger Death

Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially bringing the manga to an end with its next chapter, and the penultimate entry of the series has confirmed a major character has actually survived while another big name has died before it all comes to an end. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen will be bringing its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to an end after six years of serialization with its next chapter, and the final few releases of the series have been spent rounding out the final loose ends left after everything that happened in the fight against Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought back the core trio of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki together after everything has happened, and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers have started to return to their daily lives. But while they do so, it's also been revealed just how much damage has been done to Japan thanks to the events of the Culling Game. Those sorcerers that had been revived are still roaming around during the fallout, and those that had lost their lives are unfortunately gone forever. Which led to the reveal of one big confirmation one way and the other.

(Photo: Megumi Fushiguro mourns his sister in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Who Dies?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 confirmed a major death as Megumi Fushiguro and Shoko Ieiri are visiting the grave for Megumi's sister, Tsumiki. Just as seen when her body was taken over by the revived sorcerer, Yorozu, who was seeking to help Sukuna. But during all of the chaos of the Culling Game, it wasn't long before this revived sorcerer had lost her own life. This also unfortunately means that Megumi was ultimately unable to save Tsumiki from her fate, and it's a failure that he's going to have to carry.

This is what Megumi was struggling with when his body was fully taken over by Sukuna. As he was depressed over the fact that he let his body get taken over, he was more sad about the fact that he was also not able to protect his sister. It's why he and Yuji entered the Culling Game in the first place, but it wasn't long before it all had blown up in their faces. So unfortunately after everything they had been through during all of those fights, Tsumiki has sadly lost her life as it all comes to an end.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for the chapter, however, as fans get to see the Jujutsu Sorcerers who survived following the Culling Game. With the deadly tournament being interrupted before it could officially come to an end, it means those who had entered are still floating around Japan. This includes those who were able to activate their powers within the game (like Higuruma) and those who had been brought back to life. It'll be up to Yuji and Hana from this point on to separate all of them from their inherent abilities as they will still need to be dealt with later.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Who Lives?

Among those survivors is Fumihiko Takaba, who apparently survived his fight with Kenjaku. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 reveals a brief glimpse at Takaba as he's working on a new comedy routine with someone who looks a lot like Suguru Geto (but their face is obscured). While his survival is certainly surprising, it also sort of makes sense within the wacky way he seemed to die during the Shinjuku Showdown. Due to his Cursed Technique, he and Kenjaku essentially went back and forth with a full comedic routine.

When it wrapped, Takaba was thought to be dead because he was dressed in a full funeral garb. It was a fittingly comedic send off for the character, and Kenjaku moved on with the rest of his plan. The two had even bonded over the fact that they were a great comedic duo with the same sensibilities, and Kenjaku even seemed distraught over the fact that Takaba had finally died. But compared to the way other fights had ended in the series, Takaba's death didn't really seem as final as those other endings.

Takaba also had the strength of a gag manga character, and meta-fictionally, gag characters are pretty much invincible. With the way we've seen other characters making their return from even worse seeming fates, Takaba surviving his encounter with Kenjaku just makes a lot of sense as he was likely never in any real danger in the first place. His leaving the series was just a way to write him out of the events of the Culling Game and Shinjuku Showdown arcs, and now that it's all over, it's no surprise to see that he's gotten back to living a regular life after everything.