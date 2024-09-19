Is Jujutsu Kaisen Setting Up a Sequel?

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its final chapter, and as you can imagine, the fandom is feeling pressed. The Shonen Jump manga has been leading the magazine for some years thanks to Gege Akutami. The series creator is a gifted storyteller, and their tense pacing has kept fans on edge for years. With Jujutsu Kaisen in the throes of its epilogue, all eyes are on Yuji as his adventure is about to end... or is it?

The epilogue of Jujutsu Kaisen has clarified a number of questions, but along the way, it has raised a big one by itself. The fandom wants to know if Jujutsu Kaisen is setting up a sequel and honestly? A part two is more likely than you may think.

Will the Story of Jujutsu Kaisen Continue?

For some time, the idea of Jujutsu Kaisen part two was a joke, but readers are not laughing any longer. The most recent updates from the manga has sparked legitimate theories about Jujutsu Kaisen getting a sequel. The latest teaser comes courtesy of Akutami himself as he dropped some major lore. In the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, not only did we learn about a coup with the New Shadow Style School but Mei Mei also touched upon Tengen and Kenjaku. It seems there is more going on in jujutsu society than we expected, and by far, the biggest has to do with its top clans.

After all, the final pages of chapter 269 make it clear that jujutsu society is undergoing a huge shift. There is a new leader of the New Shadow Style School, and the top jujutsu clans are now in disarray. The Zen'in clan has fallen after its encounter with Maki, so the Kamo and Gojo clans are locked in a war. This shift is big enough, but that does not even include the influx of sorcerers from the Culling Game. Hiromi Higurama is just one of many new sorcerers who gained cursed techniques because of Kenjaku. Now, that ordeal needs to be addressed as jujutsu society finds its new normal.

What does this new normal look like? Well, we will not know unless Jujutsu Kaisen expands with a sequel. The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen could address the issue with a time skip, but if we are being honest, that would be insulting. Jujutsu Kaisen has laid out a complex world complete with power scaling and politics. The fans deserve more than a flashfoward in this case, and the same goes for the heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Need a Sequel?

Between Kenjaku's failed merger and the shifting lines of jujutsu society, Yuji has his work cut out for him. Jujutsu Kaisen has told the boy and his friends to relax as the adults will take things from here; However, if we learned one thing from Jujutsu Kaisen, it is that nothing is ever as it seems. If Yuji's teachers want him to stay out of the action, then he will inevitably be brought into the drama. But does Yuji need a sequel to do this?

Ultimately, the one person who can dictate Jujutsu Kaisen's future is Akutami, and he is harder to read than Gojo himself. His epilogue has been fast paced, and despite it answering some big questions, Jujutsu Kaisen has more loose strings at its back. The fandom would love to see Jujutsu Kaisen continue, and the manga's sales speak for itself. So if Akutami is not punking fans with this recent setup, then a part two may very well happen.

What do you think about the future of Jujutsu Kaisen? Would you be interested in a sequel? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.