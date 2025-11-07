Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils New Cast Members After the Latest Film

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! To commemorate the anime’s return, MAPPA released a new film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which compiles the main events from the Shibuya Incident Arc before featuring the first two episodes of the upcoming Season 3. While the manga already reached its conclusion last year, the anime has yet to adapt some of the best moments in the series. The situation in the Jujutsu world will become even more tragic after the Shibuya Incident Arc, and the third season will unveil just how terrifying the villains can be. Fans will also get the answer behind Yuta Okkotsu’s true motives as he swears to kill Yuji Itadori. As the series plans to feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, it will introduce several new characters who will play crucial roles in the story.

The film premiered in Japan on November 7, 2025, and the post-credits unveiled the cast members of a few new characters. The information was soon shared across social media, with several fans, including @Go_Jover, a famous JJK account known for posting updates on the franchise, revealing the voice actors. The information regarding the new cast members is limited to the characters introduced in the first two episodes. The Culling Game Arc will introduce several more characters, whose voice actors will be revealed when they officially make their debut in the anime.

The First Two Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Introduce Four New Characters

The third season will begin with Itadori’s Extermination Arc, where Yuta attacks Yuji to fulfill the promise he made to the top brass. After the Shibuya Incident Arc, the entire Jujutsu society is in shambles, and Naoya Zenin, the youngest son of Naobito Zenin, the Clan Head, joins the action and targets Yuji and Choso as well. Naoya is one of the most controversial and famous characters in the series. Yusa Koji, the voice behind Gin Ichimaru in Bleach and Stanley in Dr. Stone, has joined the crew as Naoya’s voice actor.

Additionally, the anime will show a brief glimpse of Yuji’s parents and leave several questions unanswered with their unresolved fate. Yuji’s father, Jin Itadori, will be voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga, best known for playing Yuri in Yuri on Ice and Mikado Ryugamine in Durarara!!. Megumi Hayashibara, the voice behind Faye in Cowboy Bebop and Rebecca in One Piece, will be playing the role of Kaori Itadori, Yuji’s mother.

However, the most shocking cast reveal is Master Tengen, who has been mentioned in the show multiple times but will finally make their appearance in Season 3. Master Tengen doesn’t have much screen time in the series, but plays a pivotal role in the overall plot as an ancient Jujutsu sorcerer whose powers are beyond measure. Yoshiko Sakakibara, the narrator of JJK Season 2, will also be voicing Master Tengen, which is an interesting decision by MAPPA, considering the role of the character has always been somewhat mysterious.

