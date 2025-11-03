Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Shares Early Sneak Peek (But You Need to Watch It Fast)

Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming to the big screen with the debut for Season 3 later this year, and a special sneak peek clip has dropped the first look at a major fight but you will need to act quickly to see it in action. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be making its full premiere next January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but the anime is actually going to hit a bit earlier than that with the debut of a special movie event bringing the first two episodes of the new season later this December. So fans have been keeping a close eye out.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is a special movie event hitting theaters in the United States later this December, and it will be featuring a recap of the biggest events from the Shibuya Incident Arc. This special event will also include the first two episodes of the coming season, and now fans have gotten an early sneak peek of this new season with a clip showing off the fight between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. You’ll need to check it out fast, however, as it’s only going to be online until November 10th.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1 will be premiering in Japan sometime in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but the anime has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. But it’s first going to be hitting screens with Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution coming to theaters in North America on December 5th. This features a recap of the Shibuya Incident as well as the first two episodes of the new season that fans will get to see before anyone else with English dubbed or Japanese language audio.

GKIDS has also announced that they will actually be screening Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution even earlier than that with a special IMAX screening on December 3rd. This screening will be for a single day event, and will be screened across 100 IMAX screens in the country. But even if you don’t get to make it to the event or see the new season early, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their debut in Japan. It’s also where you can catch up with the first two seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in the meantime.

What’s Coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Much like how the clip teases a major fight between Yuji and Yuta (as teased by the final cliffhanger of the second season), Jujutsu Kaisen has some big plans for the coming season. Much like the title of the new season suggests, it will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. It’s going to introduce a new wave of allies and foes, and they will all be clashing in a deadly tournament that Kenjaku has devised.

His plan continues after unleashing a new wave of Cursed Spirits during the Shibuya Incident, and many of the older spirits are going to be revived in new bodies to cause chaos in the present day. It’s one battle after another, and the first real step towards the grand finale for the anime overall.

