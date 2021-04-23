Jujutsu Kaisen Releases Full Soundtrack on Spotify, Streaming

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely a hit within the world of Shonen anime, as the first season has turned a number of heads following the release put together by Studio MAPPA, and now fans can listen to the bumping soundtrack whenever they want on Spotify and Apple Music with around sixty songs from the television series. While a second season for the series has yet to be confirmed at this moment, the popularity of the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami has already helped the anime confirm that a new feature-length film is in the works that will focus on the days prior to Yuji Itadori's arrival.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the series, Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who finds himself dragged into the world of the supernatural after running into a number of "curses". After ingesting a finger of the king of curses, Sukuna, Itadori now finds himself filled with cursed energy that he is attempting to gain control over by joining the ranks of the odd school in Jujutsu Tech. Meeting other Jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji is attempting to find all of the missing fingers of Sukuna while also battling against increasing supernatural threats.

The Unofficial Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account shared the news that the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami has released its soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music, allowing anime fans to download and/or stream the music that helped propel the series to new heights of popularity:

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime OST is officially out now on several platforms! The full rollout should happen between now and tomorrow depending on your location! pic.twitter.com/zzBlXJdaDM — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) April 20, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen has continued to tell its story in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with no signs of slowing the story of Yuji and his fellow sorcerers any time soon, which will surely give plenty of material for the anime series to translate. While the series is mostly known for its hard-hitting action and slick animation, the soundtrack has definitely given the world of anime more than a few amazing beats that have helped push the series in the public zeitgeist.

