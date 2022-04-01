Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo is Morbin' Out With Morbius

Much like North America does with countless anime series, Japan creates Japanese dubs for works that arrive from North America, with many anime voice actors often taking the opportunity to recreate the voices of major motion pictures of the West. Such is the case with the recent take on the Living Vampire of Marvel fame, Morbius, with one of the biggest stars of Jujutsu Kaisen lending his voice talents to the character brought to life by Jared Leto, who previously played the part of the Joker in Suicide Squad and won an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are discovering that Yuichi Nakamura, the voice actor that brings to life Gojo of Jujutsu Tech, plays the role of Michael Morbius in the latest superhero film from Sony Pictures, which recently was re-released in theaters, with one fan sharing the voice work that Nakamura performed for the Living Vampire:

Earlier this year, Comicbook.com was able to sit down with none other than Michael Morbius himself, Jared Leto, to discuss playing the Living Vampire and his excitement for the Marvel Legend to finally hit the silver screen:

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time, and I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that. It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before and the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

While a sequel for Morbius has yet to be confirmed, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are preparing for the second season which is slated to arrive next year from Studio MAPPA.

What do you think fo this wild connection between Jujutsu Kaisen and the Living Vampire?