Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals the Status of Gojo’s Parents

Jujutsu Kaisen needs no introduction, and we have Gojo Satoru to thank for that. Over the years, fans have watched the series blow into a global success both in print and on screen. Gojo pushed forward much of that attention as his clout with the anime fandom is immense. And now, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is peeling back new info on Gojo and his immediate family.

To be specific, we are learning more about the couple that brought Gojo to life. Fans have asked after the sorcerer’s parents for ages, and Gege Akutami is finally speaking on the topic.

Recently, Akutami took part in a Q&A where he answered 33 questions about Gojo. It was there the hero’s parents came into focus, and Akutami took time to confirm the two are alive.

“They’re alive. They’ve gained a higher status within the Gojo clan by giving birth to Gojo Satoru, but they’re not particularly strong as Jujutsu Sorcerers so they were seperated with Gojo at a young stage,” the Jujutsu Kaisen artist shared (via Miyamura).

Continuing, Akutami confirmed Gojo is an only child. He doesn’t have any siblings running around like Yuji does. Still, Gojo has a huge family on hand… even if he gets bored of the clan elders.

“He’s an only child. Since he’s one of the three big clans, he has many relatives. But because he was treated specially, he most likely did not have normal interactions with his relatives,” the creator explained.

Clearly, Gojo’s life was anything but normal growing up. We know the sorcerer is called the strongest, and he leaned into that reputation even as a child. Thanks to his Six Eyes and Limitless, Gojo is blessed with untold power that his parents never saw coming. So while the two may not be in touch with their son, hopefully, they can be proud of what Gojo has accomplished in his life.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen?

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

