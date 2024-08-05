Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s Domain Expansion Comes to Life in Epic Anime Short

Jujutsu Kaisen has some pretty intense arcs to its name, but right now, the manga is putting the others to shame. Thanks to the Shinjuku Showdown arc, fans have been treated to non-stop action. From Gojo to Yuta and Todo, we have seen the manga gather its top fighters in this arc. Now, Yuji has taken the lead with his Domain Expansion, and a viral short has brought that technique to life on screen.

The Jujutsu Kaisen clip, as you can see below, comes from YouTube creator Mark Reymer. The fan-animator decided it was time to put Yuji’s Domain Expansion in anime form. Though the reel is short, it showcases just how intense the technique’s debut is, and Yuji looks scarier than we’ve ever seen before.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is a long way from adapting this sequence officially. The anime has two seasons under its belt as well as a movie. MAPPA Studios has confirmed plans to make a third season, and it will adapt the Culling Game arc. As you can imagine, manga readers are excited to see how the anime plays out with the tournament arc. By the time season four drops, the Shinjuku Showdown arc should be finished in the manga, and fans will know exactly how Yuji’s Domain Expansion works.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find Gege Akutami’s manga on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, seasons one and two are now streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

