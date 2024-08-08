Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Unpacks the Origins Behind Gojo’s Glasses

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those series you cannot avoid. Whether you love it or hate it, the shonen title is an undeniable pillar of fandom. Thanks to guys like Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen has fans across the globe, That is why series creator Gege Akutami is breaking down new information about the sorcerer including the origin of his famous shades.

The whole thing comes from Akutami as he took part in a massive Q&A for Shueisha recently. It was there fans asked after Gojo, and one reader asked about the sunglasses the sorcerer wore in high school. The fan, like many others, wanted to know why Gojo picked the shades. It turns out the wardrobe addition began in middle school, and Gojo never let up with it.

“He had sunglasses on to prevent seeing too much with his Six Eyes so it’s natural of him to have them on before high school. I hate imagining middle school Gojo with sunglasses so lets not go there,” Akutami shared (via Myamura).

Of course, most Jujutsu Kaisen fans assumed Gojo’s sunglasses had to do with his clan technique. Not only does Gojo have access to Limitless given his birth line, but he was born with the very rare Six Eyes. The ocular power gives Gojo the ultimate boost in tracking cursed energy as well as manipulating it, allowing him to use Limitless to its max.

It also just gives Gojo insanely good vision. Much like a hawk, the Six Eyes are said to show things kilometers away to its user, and they can act as a high-definition infrared camera. Basically, Gojo sees everything with his Six Eyes, and that can cause kickback with headaches. His sunglasses blot out some of that input, so you can see why Gojo is a big fan of wearing sunglasses… even at night.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis

“In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!”

What do you think about this latest Gojo update?