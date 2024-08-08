Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Explains Just How Rich Gojo Is

Satoru Gojo has been having a rough time in both Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation and manga alike. Despite being one of the most powerful beings in the supernatural shonen universe, Gojo found himself trapped away inside of the Prison Realm in the anime’s second season and faced even bigger problems in recent manga chapters. In a recent interview, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami answered quite a few questions when it came to the series’ most popular character. One of the answers dove into how much money Gojo has and where he got his funds even though he is a school teacher.

In a new question and answer session, Akutami confirmed that Gojo is quite wealthy and on top of his family’s wealth, he receives a tidy sum from taking on supernatural missions, “He receives a monthly salary, so he doesn’t receive his salary as a one-time payment. Mei Mei is an exception. As a Special Grade sorcerer, he probably earns a salary comparable to that of a minister. Additionally, as the head of the Gojo family, he has considerable assets from that as well. In any case, Gojo is rich.” Thanks to both his wealth and superpowers, Gojo is the perfect package in the shonen universe.

Gojo’s Family Wealth And Status

On top of confirming that Satoru had quite the bank account, Akutami also explained that he was in fact an only child, “He’s an only child. Since hes one of the three big clans, he has many relatives but because he was treated specially he most likely did not have normal interactions with his relatives.”

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami is preparing manga readers for the end as the final battle continues to play out in its pages. As fans wait for the final chapter, anime viewers are waiting to see the third season of the television series that will cover the Culling Game Arc. Once again seeing Studio MAPPA return, the next season will have events and battles that might just top the Shibuya Incident Arc in terms of shocking moments.

