Jujutsu Kaisen to Take Short Hiatus Soon

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga is getting ready to take a short hiatus pretty soon! The Culling Game has officially begun with the recent slate of chapters, and fans of Gege Akutami’s manga series have been anxious to see where the creator takes the series next. They’ve been even more anxious lately as the creator has been on a strong string of releases following his most recent hiatus due to his health, but it seems the creator is keeping things on a steady schedule. A steady schedule that will be taking a break from the next issue of Shonen Jump.

With the release of Chapter 163 alongside many of the other new manga chapters dropping in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that Akutami will be taking the next week off. Which means that instead of Chapter 164 hitting over the Halloween weekend, it now will be dropping a week later on November 7th. Thankfully, it will only be a short week break before the madness of the Culling Game continues in full and fans see just what it’s like for this tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break next week and return with JJK 164 in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #49!



JJK 164 preview: “a desperate fight to the death for points begins!!” pic.twitter.com/C3JFRbwtHO — Jさん💥( ֊’ ‘֊) ✌️🥈 (@soukatsu_) October 24, 2021

The Culling Game arc has truly just began with the two most recent chapters of the series. With Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori successfully recruiting Kinji Hakari (and finding Panda in the process) to their cause, they had finally entered into the No. 1 Colony and started their fights as part of the Culling Game. What the two of them soon discovered, however, was that the Culling Game was going to be a lot trickier and deadlier than they had expected as they were immediately separated and sent on their own paths.

That’s made each new chapter of the series more intriguing than ever as Yuji and Megumi continue to learn more about the Culling Game they now find themselves in, but fans of the series will just have to wait an additional week to see what comes next. But with the Culling Game now in full force, each new chapter of the series is going to be that much more explosive when we get our next updates on how everyone is doing.

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game so far? What are you hoping to see as the deadly tournament continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!