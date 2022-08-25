Youtuber King Vader Unleashes One-Hour "Hood Jujutsu Kaisen"

King Vader has managed to gain quite a bit of notoriety as a Youtube star, creating videos that place him and his fellow actors into the roles of some of the biggest anime characters around. In the past, Vader, who currently has around 2.75 million followers on Youtube, has created new takes on the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Pokemon to name a few, and now, the filmmaker has unveiled a nearly hour-long video honoring the work of Gege Akutami in Jujutsu Kaisen.

"Hood Jujutsu Kaisen" from King Vader premiered earlier this summer at Crunchyroll Expo, but now, all fans of Jujutsu Tech can watch the new video which is billed as "Part One" of a series that gives new life to the likes of Yuji Itadori, Megumi, Nobara, Gojo, and the colorful cast of heroes and villains that make up the supernatural Shonen series. The first season of the anime adaptation brought plenty of new eyes to the story of the world struggling with curses, and fans won't have to wait too much longer for MAPPA to return to the anime as the animation house has confirmed that 2023 will see the arrival of season two.

If you want to watch the nearly one-hour video that recreates the adventures of Jujutsu Kaisen, you can watch it below on King Vader's Official Youtube Channel:

Here's how Vader describes the new video putting a new spin on Jujutsu Kaisen:

"The Goodwill event has begun as students from both jujutsu schools enter the playing area in hunt to kill the most curses. Will Yuji Itadori our bright-eyed protagonist and his friends Fushiguro and Nobara be enough to face the challenges ahead?"

Jujutsu Kaisen has had a big year in 2022, with the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, becoming one of the biggest anime films of all time. While the prequel movie followed a different protagonist in Yuta Okkotsu, fans should expect ramifications from the film to arrive in the future of the television series.

What do you think of this new take on Jujutsu Kaisen? Which anime adaptation from King Vader do you dig the most? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.