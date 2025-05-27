Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Season 2 Movie With New Look at Toji

The character that made the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fan base want to hit the gym is back in the upcoming Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie. To celebrate the impending release of the movie, Toji Fushiguro is the centre of the film’s latest promo. The iconic mercenary didn’t have a lot of screen time in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, but he was an instant fan favorite and stole every scene he was in (even the ones featuring Gojo!). Fans will soon get to see Toji’s nonchalant approach to dealing with Cursed Technique users on the big screen, as Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arrives in theaters this July.

The new movie is a recap/compilation film of the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season. Adapting the titular “Hidden Inventory” and “Premature Death” arcs, the film takes audiences back in time to way before Yuji Itadori swallowed Sukuna’s finger, as Gojo and Geto are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, with Toji and a swarm of mercenaries hunting them down.

Toji Returns to Theaters This July

Ahead of Hidden Inventory/Premature Death‘s theatrical release on July 16, a new character promo has been revealed featuring Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most iconic, powerless character (sorry, Maki Zenin): Toji Fushiguro. The poster depicts Toji with his signature scar across his lips and his unkempt black hair. In the promo, the villain also sports his signature costume, which is unintentionally the easiest cosplay of all time (minus the biceps bigger than most people’s heads).

As well as the individual character poster, Toji Fishiguro’s Japanese voice actor, Takehito Koyasu, has released a message for fans hyping up Jujutsu Kaisen on the big screen. “It’s a great joy to be able to experience such excitement and emotion in theaters,” Koyasu’s statement began. “Toji Fushiguro feels to me like a man drawn in by fate, like a gemstone pulled in by some unseen force. He’s someone whose brilliance burned bright only for a moment before being consumed by it — a tragic past.”

Koyasu clearly feels a deep personal connection to the character. “But because of that, I want him to be remembered by someone,” he continued. Fortunately, that wish has come true, as Toji has since become one of the most iconic characters in the franchise (you can’t kill Gojo and not become iconic). “Maybe it’s selfish of me, as the voice actor, to wish for that. But he definitely lived. If this film helps bring him to life once more, even if just in memory, I’d be truly happy.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 When?

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death might not be the biggest anime movie releasing this season — a tie between Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc — but the film’s theatrical release has put attention firmly back on MAPPA’s beloved shonen franchise.

With Jujutsu Kaisen back in the spotlight, fans are once again demanding to know when the third season will be released. Season 3 has already been confirmed to be in the works and will adapt the “Culling Game” arc, as the series begins to head towards its final arcs. However, neither a release date nor a window has been announced for the third season. Fans are hoping that a release date will be revealed once Hidden Inventory/Premature Death releases in theaters.

