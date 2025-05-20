Jujutsu Kaisen Returns This Year (But Not How You Think)

Jujutsu Kaisen is returning to theaters this summer with the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie. But, JJK fans are in for another, even more surprising treat this summer season to go along with the film. The “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” arc kicked off the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, giving fans a glimpse into the past as a younger Gojo and Geto had to fight against the easiest cosplay in anime history: Toji. The arc set up the “Shibuya Incident” arc in the second half of season 2, and fleshed out the lore of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime universe.

Along with MAPPA’s anime, Gege Akutami’s hit Shonen Jump manga has also been adapted into a hit stage play. Just like with other major Shonen Jump series, like Demon Slayer, JJK‘s stage play has been a tremendous hit so far, and, ahead of Season 3 and the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie, the stage play is bringing the popular prequel arc to live action.

JJK’s Stage Play Adapts the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” Arc

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage play returns to Tokyo during the height of the summer season for its fourth outing. This time around, the stage play will adapt the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” arc into live-action. The show will return to the stage this August, bringing a younger Gojo and Geto with it.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen stage play took place in July 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka. Over the past three shows, the stage play has already adapted the “Kyoto Goodwill Event” arc and “The Origin of Blind Obedience” episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was also adapted into a stage play in December 2024.

Ryosuke Miura and Rei Fujita will play Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, respectively, in the stage play, reprising their roles from the third show. The show’s creators, Kohei Kiyasu and Kensaku Kobayashi, are returning to oversee the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” play. The first teaser poster for the new performance has also been shared on the stage play’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the poster, the young Gojo and Geto run through glass into the distance, with their faces hidden.

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Movie Releases This July

For those who don’t want to make the trip over to Japan to see the Jujutsu Kaisen stage play (especially if you don’t speak Japanese, which would be awkward), you can enjoy the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” arc from the comfort of your home nation this summer on the big screen. The respective episodes from Season 2 of MAPPA’s anime have been compressed into a feature film. GKIDS is bringing the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie to theaters across the US and Canada from July 16.

As for Season 3 of the anime, it appears as though we’ll be waiting a little while longer. The third season is officially in the works and was announced by MAPPA shortly after Season 2 came to a close. But don’t expect to see Yuji Itadori return to our screens anytime soon. The series hasn’t been given a release date yet, but is currently expected to be released sometime in 2026.

