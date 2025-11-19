Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Already Has Its Next Best Couple After Yuta and Maki

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returns with a new sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game and the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna, the King of the Curses. The sequel begins with the death of Yuta Okkotsu, who lost his will to live after the death of his wife, Maki Zenin. Yuta’s grandchildren were already introduced in the epilogue, which was included in the final Volume 30. Although it never specified who he ended up marrying, fans already speculated it was Maki, considering the special bond they shared since the prequel film, as well as their grandchildren’s resemblance to her.

Since Modulo takes place decades after the main story, the sequel follows new characters who are now working as Jujutsu sorcerers in a new world created by sorcerers like Satoru Gojo and the others. This also includes a bunch of Simurians who have now taken refuge in Japan after a major crisis in their homeland. Simurians are an alien race with the same kind of power that Jujutsu sorcerers possess. After their sudden arrival, the Jujutsu world fears a war might break out between them, so they are doing everything they can to form good relationships with the aliens. However, the leader of the Simurians is far from being the dangerous entity they fear him to be.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Completely Changes Fans’ Perspective on Dabura

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The latest Chapter 11 introduces Kyoko Tomoe, the nutritionist at Jujutsu High, working to serve meals at the ongoing conference between the Simurians and sorcerers. Dabura, the strongest Simurian, is also in attendance and wishes to learn of a way to break the curse that’s been put on his sister. Just after the discussion, he leaves the room and crosses paths with Kyoko and Yuka. Both he and Kyoko are completely attracted to one another, even though Dabura tries to maintain a poker face. While Kyoko can’t hide her feelings, Dabura stumbles over nothing.

This also gives Usami hope that the alliance between sorcerers and Simurians isn’t just a fantasy. So far, Simurians have not shown any sign of aggression, but the unease continues to linger around. Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t focus heavily on romance, and it’s often either excluded from the story or portrayed subtly through character interactions.

This was true even in Yuta and Maki’s case, leading many to deny the romantic undertones in their relationship, until the story made their ship canon in the sequel. The first meeting between Kyoko and Dabura is something the series has never done before, but this just might be what fans need to ease up the tension. The story is supposed to have a short run of about six months, and it’s finally taking shape with its growing intensity as the truth behind Yuka’s illness and an impending trouble comes to light.

