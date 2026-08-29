Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Reveals Scary New Sukuna Look With New Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen is now hard at work on Season 4 of the anime, and has dropped a scary new look at Sukuna as it readies for the next half of the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen returned for its highly anticipated third season earlier this year, and it ended up being one of the most popular seasons of the year overall. It’s likely going to go down as one of the best of the year, and thankfully it had quickly confirmed that the fourth season is already in the works for what’s coming next.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in the works, and there are still many questions about what to expect from the new season with very little concrete information about when fans can hope to see the new episodes in action. But Toho Animation is making the wait even tougher with a very slick tease for the next arc with a scary new look at Sukuna teasing his new takeover in the next season. Check it out in full below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Reveals New Look at Sukuna

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The only thing that has been revealed for the new episodes thus far has been the fact that assistant director from the third season, Takeru Sato, has been promoted to full series directing duties for the new season. Taking over from Shota Goshazono seen in the third season, any potential returning staff has yet to be revealed as of this time. But it’s likely going to have a returning voice cast for the episodes too.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ended the first half of the Culling Game, and had quite a bit to tease about what would be happening in the next half of the arc. Taking on the next phase of Gege Akutami’s original manga series, fans still have plenty of Culling Game fights left to see from characters we’ve yet to revisit in this new season like Kinji Hakari, Maki, and more who are scattered throughout the various territories. But at the same time, there’s also the threat of Sukuna and Kenjaku’s greater plan still lingering overhead for the coming season.

What’s Sukuna Going to Do in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Culling Game is the penultimate arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, and that means Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is going to help bring the anime to its ultimate conclusion when it’s all said and done. This tease further demonstrates that Sukuna is ready to enact whatever plan he had in place this entire time, and we’re going to see it kick in at the worst possible time for Yuji and the others. Because they’re still trying to deal with Kenjaku and find the real root of this deadly tournament.

Much like the first three seasons of the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is going to have its fair share of heartbreaking moments. You might be surprised given that the anime has killed off many fan favorites and critically injured others, but there’s still bigger surprises to come. Make sure to catch up with all three seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more in the meantime.