Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Frightens With Mahito's Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off Mahito's deadly new fight with the Shibuya Incident arc of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is showing how scary Mahito's Domain Expansion can really be! Mahito has had some standout moments in the second season so far as not only was he at the center of the first big fight leading into the Shibuya Incident, and now he's in an even bigger fight against Yuji Itaodri that will likely be the final of their confrontations! That means it's likely he'll use his Domain Expansion once more as the fight continues.

Mahito's Domain Expansion has been seen a few times over the course of the anime, and it's clear that it's one of the deadliest of the techniques we've actually seen pulled off. The curse is already one of the craftiest fighters in the series, and that Domain Expansion then takes it into very scary territory. Showing off just how frightening of a technique it really is, artist givemeboba_ on Instagram has brought Mahito's Domain Expansion to life through some scary good cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 now at the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc, it's the perfect time to tune in. Mahito's fight is only one of the big fights coming our way, so you can currently catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons so far (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to get up to speed. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

How are you liking Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? How are you liking the newest season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!