Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces a Terrifying New Curse Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to move forward with the Culling Game, and fans know the arc is going to be all sorts of brutal. With Yuji having completed his team, the gang is ready to take on their first opponent. Now, fans have learned about one of the game’s major players, and it turns out Hiromi Higuruma has a terrifying cursed technique on hand.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, then you will know what is going on. Chapter 159 strayed from our usual heroes to tell the story of a mysterious lawyer working in Japan. This man is none other than Hiromi, and fans were left stunned. After all, they’ve been told this player has likely slain 100 people in the game thus far, but Hiromi seems simple enough.

The public defender is a man who is always after justice, but he does have a very dark side. When the legal system is corrupted, Hiromi will strike back, and that is what he did in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159. When the court finds his very innocent client guilty, he demands a retrial while his cursed technique looms behind him.

The chapter ends before we can see what the cursed technique does, but it looks plenty ominous. The cursed plays off Lady Justice as a ghostly figure is seen behind Hiromi with two scales sewn to its sides. The cursed also has a white face with their eyes are sewn shut, and in a previous chapter, an inset image has shown Hiromi bloodied after using this technique. Clearly, this warped curse technique is deadly, and Hiromi might use it to exact vengeance against those who would subvert the law with corruption. But either way, the guy is going to be hard to fight.

It seems Jujutsu Kaisen fans will find this out for sure soon. With Yuji’s team ready to go, the gang needs to start working, and Hiromi seems to be the first opponent in their way. So if readers are lucky, we will find out the exact use of Hiromi’s technique soon!

