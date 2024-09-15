Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Teases Its Final Chapter With Cryptic Message

Back in 2018, the world got its first taste of jujutsu sorcery, and fans never looked back. Gege Akutami created a rich supernatural world with his manga, and these days, Jujutsu Kaisen is now reigning over the charts. With its anime breaking records season after season, all eyes are on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as its days are numbered. The series will end in just a few weeks, and it seems Akutami has kickstarted work on the final chapter.

The update comes from Akutami himself, so fans can brace themselves. Jujutsu Kaisen returned to Shonen Jump this week with a new chapter, and it was there fans marched through more epilogue reveals. From last-minute revivals to a jujutsu coup, Akutami kept fans on their toes this week. He also posted an author's note as usual, and it was there the artist teased a bit about their final chapter.

What Is Akutami's Endgame for Jujutsu Kaisen

"It's my first time drawing an ending of something. Even though we're in the final chapters, it still feels so new," Akutami shared with fans. With just two chapters left of Jujutsu Kaisen, the artist's endgame has never been closer. The manga has run at a blistering pace since day one, and following Sukuna's defeat, Jujutsu Kaisen has kept its pace. The epilogue has slowed down a hair as Yuji's story is ready to close. But with the manga's end in sight, Akutami is now tying his loose ends behind the scenes.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Even with two chapters in the bank, the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen is still a big mystery to fans. There are tons of theories online teasing its most likely outcomes, but Jujutsu Kaisen has thoroughly surprised fans with its epilogue so far. Not only did the manga enter its final steps with Nobara's return, but Megumi and a number of other heroes managed to survive. While characters like Choso did pass away, others like Yuta managed to claw their way back to life. This has left fans on edge about Gojo's fate as no one has heard about the sorcerer since his demise against Sukuna. For months, fans have theorized that Gojo will somehow come back to life even if it takes a Binding Vow to do so. But with two weeks left to go, Jujutsu Kaisen has not touched upon Gojo's death.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen End?

Of course, Akutami likes to keep fans on edge, so Jujutsu Kaisen may not touch upon Gojo's fate until the final chapter if then. We know the manga will come to an end on September 30 in Japan, so the countdown is on for Akutami. The entire editorial team behind Jujutsu Kaisen is surely feeling the weight of this finale. So if you can spare a moment, send Akutami and his team well wishes as they tackle the final stretch of the manga.

If you want to catch up on the series ahead of its finale, Jujutsu Kaisen is easy to read. You can find the supernatural manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. And for its anime, Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen teaser? Are you ready for the hit manga to end? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.