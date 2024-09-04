Did Jujutsu Kaisen Give Sukuna a Proper Death in the End?

Jujutsu Kaisen is officially ending its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and made sure to kill off Sukuna with the newest chapter of the manga. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is ending its run after several years, and that means the long fight against Sukuna is now over. The Shinjuku Showdown arc began with Sukuna taking on Yuji Itadori and several other Jujutsu Sorcerers, and through the arc has resulted in the deaths of several characters as the fight got more intense with each passing moment. And finally, Sukuna was defeated with the strength of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara's teamwork.

Jujutsu Kaisen began as a series with Yuji seeking to die a proper death. As a result, the manga itself has been exploring the idea of what a proper death truly can be as many characters and fan favorites have died over the course of the many intense fights seen across the series' run. With the fight against Sukuna ending seemingly so suddenly in the latest chapter of the series, and Sukuna choosing to die on his own terms, there's a chance that this is a proper death as well. But even then, does this villain deserve that kind of twisted happiness?

(Photo: Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Sukuna Die Properly?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 begins with Sukuna speaking with Megumi Fushiguro within their shared space, and it's clear that his desperation is noticed by Megumi and he's scrambling as his death is near. Yuji offers to share his body once more as he offers to live together and forge a new path, but Sukuna rests in the fact he's truly a Curse and decides to fade out on his own terms. In Sukuna's way, this is a proper death for him because he gets to be a Curse until his final moments and refuses to concede to Yuji.

But on the outside looking in, it's certainly fittingly pathetic. Sukuna's final form is a blob like creature that fades away almost instantly as soon as he's purged from Megumi's body, and thus it's striking in the fact that this villain got such a ruinous end. Yuji and the others are searching for their proper way to live their lives, and thus Sukuna's death seems like the ultimate shut out of such a prominent foe across the series.