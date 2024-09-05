Is Jujutsu Kaisen Rushing Its Ending?

Jujutsu Kaisen will be ending in just a few more chapters later this month, and the manga really is taking its time with bringing it all to an end despite how it might seem. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of the Shinjuku Shodown Arc for the last few months as Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and many other fighters have taken their shot at Sukuna. It was then announced this Summer that Jujutsu Kaisen would be officially coming to an end later this month, and that this fight against Sukuna was actually the final arc of the series. That's actually why it might seem like it's being rushed.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of one intense fight after another for the past few arcs of the manga. The Shibuya Incident led directly into the events of the Culling Game, and that led directly into the Shinjuku Showdown. There seemed to be more on the horizon with plenty of unexplored events or characters, so the real surprise came when the creator revealed that this would not only be the final arc, but the end would come sooner than expected. It's why it's seemingly rushed. It wasn't revealed to be the final arc in ahead of enough time for fans to get used to the idea.

(Photo: Yuji and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Will It End?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 brought the fight against Sukuna to an end, and it might have felt sudden to many. It happens fairly early into the chapter, and almost feels anticlimactic in how Sukuna finally dies considering how much had been thrown at him to this point. That's why it feels like it's speeding through the ending. After Sukuna took so many direct hits from so many powerful techniques, it might have seemed quick for Nobara's Resonance to be the thing that finally did the trick.

But when you look at the arc as a whole, and note that Sukuna has been accumulating damage this entire time (despite the fact he had been able to heal from so much of it), then this final hit really does make a great amount of impact at a short time. It seems like the end is coming fast and abruptly because it is. There's no way around the fact that this final arc and ending announcement came so suddenly. Fans didn't get the time to really sit with the fact that the ending is coming to accept that it's here.

Compare this to My Hero Academia, which also recently ended this Summer as well. My Hero Academia's final arc ran for quite a long time before it was announced that the manga would end in five chapters. It was a major announcement, but given where the final arc was (and how long fans had to soak it in), it felt like the ending was near already. So it's not that Jujutsu Kaisen is rushing through these final chapters to get to the end, it's just we have yet to go through the necessary stages of grief to accept that end.