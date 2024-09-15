Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Power Comes to Life in Epic Live-Action Short

If there is one thing Jujutsu Kaisen fans love, it is Gojo Satoru. When artist Gege Akumtai first inked the sorcerer, he had no idea how popular the hero would become. From his trollish humor to his godly powers, Gojo Satoru is a singularly unique sorcerer. To date, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has yet to embrace any character the way it has with Gojo, and now one fan is going viral for bringing the man's Six Eyes to life.

The tribute comes from Khary Ashmore, a popular VFX creator on YouTube. In the past, the creator has turned himself into a number of anime heroes with painstaking video editing, and he has now turned his focus to Jujutsu Kaisen. After all, his latest video is "I Spent 200 Days Creating Gojo in Live Action", and the final video is something out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Introducing Gojo Satoru, a Live-Action God

As you can see, Ashmore did not spare any expense in bringing Gojo to life. Using a combination of video effects and motion capture, the world's most powerful sorcerer was brought to life on screen. From his quaffed hair to his blinding blue eyes, every piece of Gojo looks like it was taken straight from the manga. And once Gojo enters the battlefield, all bets are off for the city around him.

In the clip, you can see Gojo fighting a winged curse, and the VFX done to create the beast are very smooth. We watch as Gojo throws caution to the wind as he tosses himself from the top of a skyscraper. With the wind underneath him, he uses Infinity to stay safe while preparing his big attack. The live-action short ends with Goja using his Reversed Curse Technique: Red on the beast, and the devastating blow is seen reverberating across the cityscape.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Need a Hollywood Adaptation?

Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear that Gojo is the absolute strongest when it comes to sorcery, and this epic live-action short unpacks a tiny bit of that aura. From his Domain Expansion to Hollow Purple and Infinity, Gojo is rolling in top-tier attacks. There is a reason Gojo is labeled a Special Grade sorcerer and why he is ranked at the top of that list. Jujutsu society isn't into flattery; You are ranked appropriately for your power output, and Gojo damn near broke the scale as a child. His birth shifted the world's power scale as Gojo was blessed with Six Eyes and Infinity. So really, you can imagine the kind of damage Gojo could do.

This live-action short brings to life some of the energy Gojo has brought to Jujutsu Kaisen both in print and on the screen. Now, fans are beginning to think about the promise of a live-action Jujutsu Kaisen movie. Hollywood is investing heavily into the medium, and thanks to hits like Netflix's One Piece, studios know what a successful adaptation looks like. With the right studio, Jujutsu Kaisen could become the prestige adaptation of our dreams. For now, no word has been given on any sort of Jujutsu Kaisen project in Hollywood. The only live-action adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen has embraced to date is its stage plays in Japan. Not long ago, the stage play project announced its return as it plans to adapt Jujutsu Kaisen 0, so Yuta Okkotsu will make his live-action debut soon enough!

What do you think of this live-action take on Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think the series deserves a Hollywood rollout? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.