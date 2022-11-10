Jujutsu Kaisen Corrects Controversial Mistranslation

Jujutsu Kaisen is working through one of its most complicated arcs yet, and this week caught readers off guard when it dropped a new chapter. After all, Goto – or Kenjaku rather – came to center stage to fight Choso one on one. It was there the possessed sorcerer revealed the true power of Special Grade fighters, and a rather important mistranslation sparked debate online. And now, it seems the situation has been corrected.

The note comes from Viz Media as the English publisher corrected Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 on its app. If you head to the Shonen Jump app now, you can see Geto's line reads more clearly. It now says, "That's obviously true for Satoru Goto but Suguru Gets can also wield a grotesque army through his Cursed Manipulation."

Originally, the line confused fans across the board as some wondered if it was revealing key details about Gojo's power. The line read, "Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto both can use Cursed Manipulation to wield the most grotesque armies." Clearly, the two lines are very different, and the second differentiates Gojo from Geto as intended. After all, the former was never able to use Cursed Manipulation, but Geto can command an army of curses with his technique.

How to Catch Up on Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen and its sorcerers, the series is ongoing in Weekly Shonen Jump. Gege Akutami is working through the Culling Game arc right now, and season two of its TV anime is in the works. Right now, the show is expected to return in 2023, so you can read up on Jujutsu Kaisen's official synopsis below for all the details you need:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen and its Culling Game arc these days?