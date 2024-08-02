Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s Domain Makes a Huge Callback to Season One

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has been giving readers one of the biggest battles in the series’ history. Without revealing too much, the fight has been a brutal one for Yuji Itadori and his allies and as is normally the case, creator Gege Akutami hasn’t been shy about taking some major players off the board. In the supernatural shonen series, Yuji has been a powerhouse but we have yet to witness him using one of the biggest techniques in the world of Jujutsu Tech, aka the Domain Expansion. All that has changed in the latest manga chapter as keen-eyed fans have spotted a season one callback.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, Chapter 264, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As manga readers have seen, the king of the curses Sukuna has been putting Megumi’s body to good use for his nefarious purposes. Despite a good number of sorcerers assembling to take down the big bad of the series, Sukuna has been on top of the world as he carves his way through opponents such as Todo, Yuta, Choso, and many others. While Yuji has yet to name his domain expansion, the newly unleashed technique might be the thing to take down the cursed king.

Yuji’s Domain Expansion Easter Egg

There are still plenty of questions surrounding Yuji’s domain expansion though from what readers have seen, it might be one of the most unique ultimate attacks we’ve seen so far. Rather than cutting Sukuna to pieces or creating an infinite voice, Itadori’s attack is seemingly a much more benign one. During the final moments of the chapter, Yuji approaches Sukuna at a subway station, which might be a clever nod to the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season one.

It's ending where it all started…Gege is a fucking Genius #jjk264 pic.twitter.com/03EViMBmx7 — DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) July 25, 2024

Based on where the anime adaptation is in comparison to the manga, this fight between Yuji and Sukuna most likely won’t be a part of the Culling Game’s anime adaptation. Luckily, there are plenty of jaw-dropping moments and nail-biting battles that take place in the upcoming third season that set the stage for Sukuna’s big blowout.

