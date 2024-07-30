Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Yuji’s Domain With a Simple Hand Sign

Jujutsu Kaisen is cooking these days. The manga is in the midst of its Shinjuku Showdown arc, and Sukuna has been a problem since it began. From Gojo to Yuta, even the strongest sorcerers have failed to take the King of Curses down. Now, Yuji has left Sukuna stunned with his Domain Expansion, and the manga has already teased its true power with help from a hand sign.

Yeah, that’s right. Naruto can move on over. Jujutsu Kaisen is bringing hand signs back, and the one Yuji uses to perform his Domain Expansion is very telling.

For those who have read chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know that Yuji managed to lay out his own domain. The technique, which is considered a trump for sorcerers, took everyone by surprise including Sukuna. The domain appears to have taken Yuji and Sukuna to an abandoned subway platform, leaving fans to question what its true power is. But if you look closely at Yuji, you may notice his hand sign is familiar.

After all, the sign used by Yuji for his domain is a mudra symbolizing Kshitigarbha. The bodhisattva is a well-known figure in Buddhism, and his lore is recognizable across east Asia. The man, whose name translates to Earth Womb, is recognized as the guardian of hell’s denizens. As such, many view Kshitigarbha as a guide for souls beyond redemption. The bodhisattva is responsible for ferrying this wayward souls to a new plain, and that may be what Yuji’s domain is meant to accomplish.

After all, the domain we’ve seen takes Yuji and Sukuna to an empty subway station with destinations unknown. Yuji was born to be a vessel, and for some time, he housed the King of Curses himself. Now armed with a domain, Yuji may be ready to evolve beyond a simple vessel and become a guide. Only one person is capable of sending Sukuna to the beyond, and Yuji’s domain has trains ready to go. So as the Shinjuku Showdown arc continues, fans will want to keep a close eye on Yuji’s hand signs.

