Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Kickstarts 2026 With an Exciting Surprise For Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters and dealing with a new set of challenges. The manga is expected to be serialized for only six months, and the hype around it only continues to grow. After its successful debut, the series has major plans for 2026 as the new Weekly Shonen Jump issues will kick off with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo in the spotlight. According to @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information about Shonen Jump series, the second and third issues of 2026 will both feature color pages of the manga.

The art has received enormous praise so far, with every color page being incredibly gorgeous and moving. As the story finally takes shape and gets more intense, it will continue to grab more attention with new illustrations by Iwasaki. Additionally, the manga editor also teased that the sequel series might even get a lead cover page for the first time in the third issue. While the release dates of the upcoming issues haven’t been confirmed yet, WSJ will begin releasing the 2026 issues starting in December this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Getting More Intense With Each Chapter

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story begins with 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same power as Jujutsu sorcerers, arriving in Japan to take refuge. The incident was marked as a special grade with the same level of threat as Ryomen Sukuna, the strongest sorcerer in history. However, since the Simurians have shown no signs of aggression, the Jujutsu world can only accommodate them and find ways to coexist in peace.

Considering their sheer numbers, it’s evident that Japan will be at a major disadvantage if war were to break out between sorcerers and Simurians. Luckily, the Simurians also want to find a way to get along since they want to find a new home after trouble brewed on their home planet. However, coexistence isn’t easy since each side holds some kind of animosity towards the other. The manga has released 12 chapters so far, and it has already introduced most of the main characters and set up the premise of the story.

After the recent chapter, when Cross, one of the Simurians, got shot by a Jujutsu sorcerer, it is evident that there will be a huge confrontation between both sides. While it’s unclear if the tragic incident will lead to an all-out war, there’s no doubt that the Simurians won’t take it lying down since Cross is clearly important to them. The latest chapter ends with Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, looking grim at the sight of Cross getting fatally wounded, leaving readers wondering about his next step. New chapters are out every Sunday on the official Manga Plus app.

