Jujutsu Kaisen Animator Announces Upcoming Manga in 2025

Weilin Zhang is a popular animator known for his works in Jujutsu Kaisen, Heavenly Delusion, Mob Psycho, Rising of the Shield Hero, and more. As a rising star in the anime industry, he has several credited and non-credited works under his belt. His work in Jujutsu Kaisen has been widely praised among fans. JJK is one of the most popular anime and manga series in recent times. The manga concluded in September 2024 and the Japanese version of Volumes 29 and 30 were released in December 2024. However, the anime is far from over as fans await a third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 included a lot of extra materials that provided an in-depth understanding of the fights during the Shibuya Incident Arc. It’s by far the most intense JJK arc in the anime series. The story gets darker from here on out. Although it’s currently unknown if Zhang is working on JJK Season 3, he has recently announced his first step in the manga world with an Indie series set to release in 2025. The announcement was made on his official X account on December 29th, 2024. Back in 2020, he shared a short manga on X, with only illustrations and no text. However, this time, he’s blending the animation and manga panels to create a unique experience for fans. The project will be independent as he will self-publish it.

I'm making an indie manga, "I'll of you!", in 2025. The ending of the story will be a superpower action animation indie film. This is the main character, Clair.



Stay tuned and look forward to the release sometime February-March pic.twitter.com/NoCG2qv5aC — Weilin Zhang (@Xenophoss) December 29, 2024

Weilin Zhang Shares Information About His Upcoming Project in 2025

Weilin Zhang shares on X, “I’m making an indie manga, “I’ll of you!”, in 2025. The ending of the story will be a superpower action animation indie film. This is the main character, Clair. Stay tuned and look forward to the release sometime February-March.”

He further adds, “I will draw the manga “I’ll Be With You!” and self-publish it by the end of 2025. I plan to turn the climax of this story into an independent action anime. This girl is the main character, “Clair.” The series will begin in February or March 2025.”

Zhang also shares a gorgeous black and white animated gif that teases the art of his upcoming work. It’s possible that the girl in the gif is the protagonist of the manga, Clair. The plot and more information about the story haven’t been revealed yet, but the animator will likely share more information in February, just before the official release. The animation part will only serve as the conclusion to its story.

H/T: @Xenophoss