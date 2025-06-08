Jujutsu Kaisen Has a Specific Reason Why It Chose Yuji as Its Main Hero

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s protagonist, Yuji Itadori, is an unconventional choice for a shonen lead, especially when compared to the genre’s typical heroes, characters who are outspoken about their dreams and relentlessly pursue them. This deviation from the norm has led many fans to question why Yuji was selected as the main character, especially when others like Megumi Fushiguro seem to better fit the traditional mold. Some even argue that Gojo Satoru feels more like the central hero. From the beginning, Yuji’s ability to harbor Ryomen Sukuna without a clear explanation felt like a narrative decision made on the fly.

However, as the story nears its climax, the reasoning behind Gege Akutami’s choice of Yuji as the protagonist becomes clearer. While Jujutsu Kaisen distinguishes itself within the shonen genre through its darker tone and willingness to kill off major characters, it still adheres to the core structure of classic shonen, especially with how most shonen series craft their protagonists with a predestined journey. This is what Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen does, revealing a critical detail that aligns Yuji with a predestined role to defeat Sukuna, ultimately justifying his position as the series’ true main hero.

Despite Being an Odd Choice, Yuji Was Aligned With the Most Traditional Shonen Hero Mold

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257, amid the final battle between the sorcerers and Sukuna, a flashback unfolds featuring a conversation between Sukuna and Uraume. Uraume notes that Yuji possesses an aura strikingly similar to Sukuna’s, suggesting it goes beyond him merely being Sukuna’s former vessel. Sukuna then offers a speculative explanation that all but confirms Yuji has a soul akin to his own. He reveals that he was nearly born a twin but consumed his other half in the womb, probably due to a lack of nutrition from their mother. Sukuna goes on to theorize that the lingering remnants of his twin’s soul eventually merged with Kenjaku and resulted in the birth of Yuji.

With the prior revelation that Yuji’s mother was under Kenjaku’s control, it becomes clear that Yuji’s father likely carried the fragment of Sukuna’s soul, which was passed to Yuji at birth. Considering Kenjaku’s centuries-long planning for the Culling Games, it’s highly probable that Yuji’s very existence was engineered so he could serve as a player with Sukuna’s vessel during the Culling Games, as only someone with a similar soul could contain him. Although Yuji fulfilled this purpose far earlier than Kenjaku intended, it highlights Gege Akutami’s intricate storytelling; however, ultimately, it frames Yuji as a classic shonen hero, one who was destined from the beginning to save the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.