Jujutsu Kaisen’s Return to Theaters Nets Impressive Box Office Debut

It is no secret nor surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest movie would have thousands of people lined up on the first weekend to catch it, but the latest attendance analytics are much higher than anticipated. It seems that anything Jujutsu Kaisen-related will have people showing up in droves, proving why this anime is one of this decade’s biggest, if not the biggest.

As reported by Mantan-Web, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new movie, the Hidden Inventory compilation film, debuted in Japanese theaters on May 30, 2025, and has managed to rack up approximately 138,000 attendees. The opening week sales have soared to 190 million Yen, which is about $1.3 million, making it the 4th-ranked movie the weekend of May 30th to June 1st. This is very impressive considering the movie’s content and how re-releases of already existing content in movie form don’t perform as well as this, showing just how massive the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise is. With the movie debuting internationally in a few weeks and another one in a few months, the series will continue to dominate box office sales.

Jujutsu Kaisen Places Highly in Its First Week

Obviously, the movie did not do nearly as well as the previous theatrical release from the franchise, which hit $23.5 M in the opening weekend and went on to rake up $185 M worldwide. This is because this film is a rerelease of the already-released Hidden Inventory arc that aired in 2023, and went on to be massively popular and successful. Furthermore, the screening rate of this movie is half that of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, which again is because it is a re-release. However, these stats are still very good and the numbers will only continue to spike as it is made available worldwide.

The Hidden Inventory Arc serves as the fifth arc in the story, coming before the Shibuya Incident, which marked a significant turning point in the narrative. It revisits Satoru Gojo’s teenage years and his experiences at Jujutsu High, along with Geto, Shoko, Nanami, and others. This arc also introduces the remarkable antagonist, Toji Fushiguro, who nearly ended the lives of Gojo and Geto and caused a rift in their friendship. Widely regarded as one of the best arcs in the story, if not the absolute best, the Hidden Inventory offers a brief yet incredibly enjoyable experience that signals an acceleration in both pace and quality of the story.

The release of the movie has treated fans to brand-new and exclusive scenes of the young trio, fanning the flames of excitement around the new content. With the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie also scheduled to be released in theaters this October, the fandom is being gradually revived after more than 2 years without an anime and almost a year without the manga. This couldn’t come at a better time, as season 3, which adapts the Culling Games arc, is imminent and is not too far off from blessing fans.