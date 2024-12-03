Jujutsu Kaisen’s Latest Pop Mart Collab Is Perfect for the Holidays

Just in time for the holiday season, Pop Mart has collaborated with one of the most popular anime on the market to create what could be the perfect gift for the nerd or anime fan in your life. The figurine company just announced a partnership with none other than Jujutsu Kaisen to produce more than a dozen figurines based on characters in the series as part of a new blind box collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, blind box figurines are on the smaller side of figurines – measuring at around three inches in height – and it’s not clear what figure is inside until it’s opened. Depending on the collector, these boxes might be opened instantly to see what they hold inside or they may never open them at all to maintain the mystery. They’re currently listed on Pop Mart’s Jujutsu Kaisen Uniform Series Figures online with the option to be notified when they’re available for online purchase, but can be found in-store at select retailers in your area.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha/POP MART

POP MART’s Jujutsu Kaisen Figurine Details

The figures in the Jujutsu Kaisen Pop Mart figurines measure 6.7-7.8 cm/2.6/3.1 inches in height and can be purchased individually for $16.99 or $203.88 for the whole set as of this writing. For anyone considering buying the entire set off the website, it’s guaranteed that Pop Mart will replace a regular edition duplicate you may get to complete the collection.

The twelve figures in the main set include characters like Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Gojo, and many other fan favorites. However, there’s a special catch for the serious collectors or JJK fans out there. The collection includes a secret figurine of Ryomen Sukuna; however, there’s only a 1/144 chance of getting it, compared to an equal 1/12 chance for all of the rest. Given that you can’t see what’s in the boxes until you open them, anyone could be lucky enough to get their hands on one.

If you’re interested in any other figures, we recently published a list of the newest figures available this month. Examples of what’s coming out include figures from Marvel, Dragon Ball, The Lord of the Rings, and more.

Why JJK’s ending makes this a perfect holiday gift

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series created by Gege Akutami that focuses on a secret world of sorcerors who fight against dark spirits that inhabit the earth and intend to do harm. Yuji Itadori, a local teenager, becomes the vessel for Ryomen Sukuna, one of history’s most dangerous cursed objects. With the help of his fellow Jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji helps protect the world from evil while trying to manage the evil that exists inside him.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended this past September after a six-year run in Weekly Shonen Jump. This means that fans are probably right at the point where they’re starting to feel nostalgic for the story after coming to terms with the series’ ending.