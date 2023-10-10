Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the real heat of the Shibuya Incident arc following Satoru Gojo's sealing, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 12 of the new season! Jujutsu Kaisen has now put Yuji Itadori and the others in a major jam as while Gojo is being sealed within the Prison Realm, the rest of the sorcerers now have to make up for the lack of power as Geto and the Curses start making their real plans now. So it's only going to get more intense from here on out.

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the huge wave of fights fans will see over the Shibuya Incident arc, and the promo for the next episode of the anime teases we'll not only see more of Yuji, but fighters like Nobara Kugisaki getting into fights of their own as the arc continues. It's yet to be revealed how these fights will turn out as the arc continues, but you can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 is titled "Blunt Knife" and will be premiering on Thursday, October 12th in Japan before then being exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can also currently catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons so far (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll too. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!