Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Special Anime Japan Event

Anime Japan is set to reveal plenty of new information about some of the biggest series running in the medium of anime today, with the likes of Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer being just a few of the franchises set to have panels this weekend. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that it will be a part of the upcoming convention, revealing some of the information that the shonen franchise will be diving into while also stating that several voice actors from the television series will be making appearances.

The Anime Japan Panel focusing on the series that has seen the likes of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu sharing the spotlight will arrive for fans this Saturday, March 26th, beginning at 3:45 PM EST. The official description for this panel reads as such:

“From the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen and Theatrical Version Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki), Yuichi Makamura (Satoru Gojo), and other cast members will hold a special talk show that can only be heard here! In addition, we will deliver a lot of details on the smartphone game, “Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade,” which is currently accepting pre-registration!”

The official notice for the upcoming panel can be seen below, featuring some of the biggest students of Jujutsu Tech which has helped the Shonen series become one of the biggest anime franchises in recent years:

If you haven’t heard much about Jujutsu Kaisen’s first foray into the world of video games, Phantom Parade is a mobile game that is set to arrive later this year at an unspecified date. Besides introducing a few new sorcerers to the mix that weren’t featured in the anime franchise to date, Studio MAPPA also took the opportunity to create a brand new animated intro for the upcoming mobile game.

While a release date for the second season has yet to be revealed, though fans can expect it to arrive next year in 2023, there is plenty of material left from Gege Akutami’s manga to cover.

Via IDuckyx