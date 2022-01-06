Jujutsu Kaisen Teams with Spider-Man in This Wild Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the opportunity to continue its story by breaking from Yuji Itadori as the protagonist with its new film. While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is making some serious bank at the box office in Japanese theaters, a certain wallcrawler has taken over the global market as Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the biggest movies within the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one fan artist has smashed these two properties into one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home might not have a lot in common with the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it was able to dive much further into the world of the supernatural and mysticism, making it far closer to the world of Yuji Itadori than previous entries. Throwing in the current master of mysticism in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dr. Strange, Peter Parker found himself fighting against villains from a different universe, including the likes of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, and Green Goblin to name a few, getting a helping hand from some surprising figures in the process.

Reddit Artist Historical Library 35 shared this unique fusion that sees Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as a Jujutsu Tech student rather than a high schooler at Midtown High, with Yuji strapping on the web-shooters and gaining quite the power-up as a result of this art:

Though Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already hit theaters in Japan, fans in North America have yet to hear when the MAPPA-produced film will hit the West. Considering the success of the series, we would imagine that the prequel will be hitting the states at some point this year.

While Spider-Man himself has never hit the world of Jujutsu Tech in an official crossover, Peter Parker has hit the world of anime before, with the Avengers battling the behemoths in Attack On Titan a few years ago. With Marvel continuing to release new manga that puts its characters into a new medium, the sky is the limit for who the wallcrawler might run into.

What do you think of this fusion between the biggest characters of comic books and manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.