Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s Domain May Signal the Return of Megumi, Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen loves to string fans along. From big revelations to shocking deaths, we have seen the hit series do it all. Creator Gege Akutami likes to watch readers squirm, and that is becoming more apparent by the day. After all, there are tons of theories flying about Yuji’s Domain Expansion, and one popular pitch suggests it may bring Megumi and Gojo back home.

As for how… well, that is where things get complicated. The world of jujutsu sorcery plays by its own rules, but Yuji’s Domain Expansion could push against them all. That is, if fans are right about innate domains.

The whole thing came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen questioned the arrival of Yuji’s domain. It was there Sukuna and Yuji theorized the domain wasn’t actually the kind we have seen Gojo use, for instance. His curious domain appears to be an innate one similar to the domain Sukuna held Yuji in after the boy’s first death.

We know innate domains are powerful in and of themselves. Yuji has the upper hand here, and as Sukuna explained, innate domains are a metaphysical place. They house a body’s soul and mind even after death. Yuji has brought Sukuna into his space if the theories are right, and this innate domain could pave the way for two more revivals.

We already know Yuji is working on Megumi’s return. He is trying to negotiate with Sukuna to free the boy, and it isn’t going over great. However, the anime may have already teased this reunion. In one of the show’s openings, we see Yuji and Megumi waiting at a subway platform by themselves as a train arrives. The two are united here, and the imagery is easy to connect with Yuji’s domain. After all, his innate domain is set within an empty train station, so Megumi could be taking a subway home soon.

And as for Gojo’s comeback, well – that is more complicated. We know the sorcerer is dead. Like, he’s dead-dead. However, we have seen Gojo in a liminal space after death. He’s been in an airport with some long-dead friends like Geto and Nanami. However, instead of flying out with the gang, Gojo has shown interest in heading a different direction. Thanks to Yuji’s Domain Expansion, fans are wondering if Gojo’s airport might be an innate domain itself.

If that is the case, Gojo’s mind and soul have been protected in the metaphysical space. He just needs an outlet to return to life. Yuji’s domain could be that access point, but Gojo would need to sacrifice something to free himself. Yuji made a deal with Sukuna to come back to life, and the Binding Vow did not come cheap. Gojo would need to do something similar with his jujutsu, and fans are thinking his Six Eyes would be a worthy trade off.

As for why Yuji’s domain could guide this revivals, it all comes down to context clues. From the hand sign used to summon the domain to its Buddhist allusions, Yuji seems to have transformed with this technique’s debut. He is no longer just a vessel for Sukuna, according to the theories. Now, he has become a guide for wayward souls. Sukuna must be led to the underworld, and if Yuji can guide the King of Curses there, surely he can guide others back to Earth. In this case, Megumi and Gojo are in need of directions. So if we are lucky, Yuji might be able to guide his friends back to the world of the living.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

