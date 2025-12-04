New Jujutsu Kaisen Time Travel Epic Will Unite Yuji and Young Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season is slated to arrive on the small screen next January, preparing to be one of the biggest anime comebacks of 2026. Next year won’t just focus on the Culling Game when it comes to the MAPPA anime adaptation, as Jujutsu Tech is also planning to hit the “real world” with a major crossover. Thanks to a new storyline being introduced in a major locale, main character Yuji Itadori will come face-to-face with a very different iteration of his most powerful mentor, Satoru Gojo. While this crossover won’t hit the silver screen like Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, it’s sure to shake the anime world all the same.

Next year, Universal Studios Japan is planning to open a brand new Jujutsu Kaisen-themed attraction, “Jujutsu Kaisen The Real 4D: Spinning Clock Tower.” The ride will see Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara entering a cursed mansion and stumbling upon something they never thought they’d see. Thanks to supernatural shenanigans, not only will they come face-to-face with young Gojo, but young Suguru Geto will also make an appearance. Opening on January 30th, 2026, the attraction will be available all the way until August 18th next summer. Here’s how Universal Studios Japan describes the upcoming attraction,

“An old Western-style mansion rumored to be the site of many disappearances.

You accompany Itadori, Fushiguro, and Kugisaki on a mission as an assistant director, and there you witness a shocking sight…! In the midst of a battle with cursed spirits, a young Gojo and Geto appear. Experience the intense battle of cursed magic brought to life with all-new 3D visuals and special effects, and the heart-pounding teamwork of Itadori and his friends, who have inherited the will of the cursed spirits.”

Universal And Anime

Universal & MAPPA

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this anime attraction will make its way to North America, but that doesn’t mean Jujutsu Kaisen might not return to Universal Studios in the West. Earlier this year, as a part of the event known as “Universal Fan Fest Nights,” both the supernatural shonen series and One Piece were brought to the States. Universal Studios Japan routinely brings in some of the heaviest hitters in the anime world, and it doesn’t seem as though they’ll be stopping anytime soon. In 2026, Jujutsu Kaisen is also planning to be joined by Case Closed and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End at Universal Studios, and if the past is any indication, there are sure to be more anime on the way.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen’s future outside of Universal Studios, there’s quite a bit for Yuji and friends to look forward to. This week, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution hits the silver screen in North America, and as mentioned earlier, the third season lands on the small screen in January. Even though the manga came to an end from creator Gege Akutami, a sequel series has been exploring a new generation of sorcerers via Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. While it’s still too early to confirm that the sequel will receive an anime adaptation, the popularity of the franchise most likely means it’s a safe bet for this tale to hit the screen.

