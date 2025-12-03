Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Is Still Missing One of the Original’s Biggest Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through the halfway point of its official sequel series, and unfortunately it’s still needing an update for one of the original’s biggest characters. Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but series creator Gege Akutami surprisingly returned earlier this year with an official sequel series. While this new sequel won’t be running for very long, it’s picking up several decades following the events of the original. Which means revisiting many of the original’s familiar faces has been kind of difficult to pull off with its chapters thus far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo takes place about 70-80 years after the events of the original series, and that means it’s been fairly light in terms of cameos or returns from the series’ core favorites. Confirming that many of them have since died since they were seen in the original, the sequel still has yet to reveal what has happened to Megumi Fushiguro with its chapters as of this time. Because while we’ve gotten looks at the other two members of the core trio, Megumi has yet to be seen or even referenced at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Already Revealed Yuji and Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is now preparing for what might end up being its final slate of battles, and the newest chapter of the series has finally revealed a new look at Nobara Kugisaki. Although she’s many years older than she was in the original series, she’s still alive after all this time. But she also reveals that Yuji has not been aging, and is getting tired of going to all of the funerals for his friends. But there’s one curious absence amidst all of these updates as Megumi has been left out of them thus far.

It’s revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo that Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin later had kids, and have since carried on their lineage within the Jujtusu Sorcerer society. But while this has closed the chapter on their family, Megumi had not gotten that kind of update himself. He was also missing from the epilogue chapters that came after the original ending, so it does remain to be seen what kind of status he might have had in the future. Dead or not by the time of the sequel, Megumi is still an important piece of the franchise.

What’s Going on With Megumi?

Megumi might have been a part of the core trio with the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, but he had largely taken a back seat throughout most of its run. When Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, it meant that he was removed from the final battle and didn’t really play a part in it again until it all came to an end. But this was also just another example of the kinds of background push that Megumi had throughout its entirety. Many of his seemingly biggest stories had been essentially ignored (like his trying to save his sister), and almost swept under the rug in favor of other developments.

So not getting any updates for his status in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo thus far is just par for the course at this point. It’s interesting in retrospect to see that Akutami originally drafted Jujutsu Kaisen with Megumi in mind as the protagonist to see how he was ultimately treated with the series, and now the sequel’s following in the same pattern. But that just means an update would be an even sweet proposition in the future.

