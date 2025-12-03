Jujutsu Kaisen Had Already Revealed How Yuji Would Live Forever (And You Probably Missed It)

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s latest chapter surprises fans by confirming that even after seven decades, Yuji hasn’t succumbed to old age, with Nobara stating that Yuji doesn’t age. While this is a shocking reveal, the original Jujutsu Kaisen had already laid the foundation for why Yuji was always a special case, specifically, why he wouldn’t age. Gege Akutami has a habit of presenting lore indirectly, embedding key information in dense dialogue that can be difficult to parse. A notable example is how Sukuna’s rise as the series’s main villain was revealed. Similarly, the original series had already hinted at why Yuji was fundamentally different and why he would not age.

Although the series contains subtle clues, one of the most significant details appears in Chapter 220, where Shoko Ieiri remarks that Yuji’s body is soaked in cursed energy. This suggests that Yuji’s body has effectively evolved into a cursed object, something not bound by time and unable to age. Yuji was not always a cursed object himself, but the events surrounding him gradually pushed him toward becoming one. From his birth to becoming Sukuna’s vessel and consuming his fingers, Yuji ultimately transcended humanity. This explains why he became the strongest sorcerer by the end of the series and why he is now a sorcerer who does not age.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Events Shaped Yuji Into Cursed Immortality

While it had been hinted that Yuji’s mother was Kenjaku, the mastermind sorcerer who has lived for millennia, Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen confirms this, with Sukuna stating that Kenjaku wouldn’t have created Yuji without a specific purpose. With Yuji becoming a perfect vessel for Sukuna, it becomes clear that Kenjaku had engineered him from birth for this role. This explains why Yuji could maintain control of his body even after consuming a finger. Over the course of the series, Yuji consumed more than 15 of Sukuna’s fingers, and by the end, he had become somewhat akin to Sukuna himself. Combined with the revelation that Yuji’s lineage also traces back to the lost soul of Sukuna’s twin, it becomes evident that Yuji was engineered to be exceptional.

Furthermore, Yuji can be considered a variation of a Cursed Womb: Death Painting, as Kenjaku served as his mother, linking him to the Death Painting brothers, something Choso instinctively recognised. The key detail, however, is the confirmation that Yuji’s body was soaked in cursed energy, aligning him with a unique category of cursed objects. This transformation was solidified by the trauma and losses he endured throughout the series, experiences that catalyse the evolution of cursed energy.

Thus, the revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo that Yuji no longer ages may seem surprising, or even intended to stir excitement by bringing back a beloved character, but the groundwork for Yuji’s immortality was already present in the original story. If anything, this confirmation is not uplifting but tragic, as Yuji’s simple dream was to die of old age surrounded by the people he loved. The fact that he cannot achieve even this modest wish makes him one of the most tragic heroes in Shonen Jump.

