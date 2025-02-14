Jujutsu Kaisen Drops Valentine’s Day Promo Perfect for Gojo & Geto Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga reached its conclusion in September 2024, and the final volumes were released in December of the same year. Volume 30 wrapped up the story with a heartwarming epilogue. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who is suddenly forced into the world of Jujutsu and curses. Yuji enrolls in the Jujutsu Tech High School thanks to Satoru Gojo, a Jujutsu instructor. Gojo is one of the most beloved characters of modern manga, and his relationship with Suguru Geto is one of the fan favorites.

Although the manga has ended, fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3 of the anime. JJK has a vibrant and dedicated fanbase, looking forward to all kinds of latest news and updates about the series. As Valentine’s Day is already here, TOHO Animation is promoting adorable Gojo and Geto merch on Valentine’s Day. The company has an official account on X solely for promoting and circulating the merch released by the TOHO Animation goods team. They announced they are accepting preorders of Gojo and Geto stuffed toys on Valentine’s Day.

SatoSugu Is a Popular Ship Among Jujutsu Kaisen Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo has a tragic backstory, with Suguru Geto playing a major role in his life. The prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, doesn’t go into the depth of their relationship, but we find out the two used to be best friends. Something went wrong during their younger years, which made Geto betray the Jujutsu society and turn against everyone, including Gojo. Killing Geto by his own hands was one of Gojo’s greatest regrets in life. In the Gojo’s Past Arc of the manga, we finally learn the tragic truth that led to their separation. The two of them were best friends in high school and called themselves the “strongest duo.”

However, after Riko’s death and realizing the brutality of the Jujutsu world, Geto continued to spiral down into depression. His Cursed Technique only worked if he swallowed curses. Those curses not only tasted disgusting, but he also absorbed their negative emotions. After seeing two young girls with cursed energy being treated brutally by a village, Geto snapped and massacred the village. He then parted ways with his dear friend Gojo and walked the path of evil. There are many instances of why the two continued to care for one another even after years. Fans love the tragic twist between the two and often ship them together.

