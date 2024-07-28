Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Lays Out Yuji’s Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen has done it. After more than 200 chapters, the hit shonen series just gave its lead the biggest power boost of their life. It has been years since we met Yuji Itadori, and ever since his grand debut, the hero has been working hard to master jujutsu. This week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 264 gave Yuji a massive push with a new technique, and we’re all a bit speechless. Yuji has mastered Domain Expansion, and we just got a first look at the ability.

The whole thing went live today as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 264 went live. It was there fans watched as Yuji pushed Sukuna to new limits. After evading Jacob’s Ladder with an ancient move, Sukuna believed the coast was clear in battle, but Yuji stopped him short. The hero set forward the final pages of chapter 264 with his own Domain Expansion, and the ability has fans drowning in their theories.

After all, the Domain Expansion is keeping his innate ability quiet for now, but we know a bit about its setting. The domain appears to be a subway station, and the entire area is empty save for Yuji and Sukuna. According to the signage in the subway station, Yuji’s Domain begins in Kitakami-eki. The city, which means ‘heading north’ in English, has complicated ties with the Heian era. So clearly, creator Gege Akutami planned this first stop very carefully.

The Domain Expansion not only catches Sukuna by surprise, but it also reverts his appearance. In this domain, Sukuna is not stuck in his Heian form or his Megumi form. The King of Curses is inhabiting his old form, the one he adopted when he was hosted inside of Yuji. It seems Sukuna is perplexed by this reversion, and of course, fans are certain the move has to do with the innate power of Yuji’s domain.

Despite the technique’s high bar, Yuji has found a way to complete his own Domain Expansion which proves his ability as a sorcerer. Gojo said it long ago that having a Domain is a trump for a fighter. From Sukuna to Megumi, we have seen just how devastating a completed domain can be, so all eyes are on Yuji’s barrier right now. This technique may have what it takes to end the battle at Shinjuku, but the question remains whether Yuji will survive the Hail Mary.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app, and its anime is also easy to find. The show’s two seasons are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

