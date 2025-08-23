Jump Festa 2026 Soon to Announce Major Shonen Jump Updates

Jump Festa is one of the biggest annual anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha, where several Shonen series share the latest news about their new projects. It started in 1999 and has been held each year, without fail, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, on an online platform. Each year, over 100,000 people attend the two-day event to experience exclusive events, including new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The event particularly focuses on Shueisha’s magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. The event takes place in December of each year, dropping countless exciting updates about fan-favorite series. Jump Festa 2026 will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025.

Although the date is still a few months away, according to @WSJ_manga on X, the upcoming Issue #40 of Weekly Shonen Jump will reveal the first stages, booth, and exhibition information of the upcoming event. The information comes from an unofficial, but reliable source, known to share all manner of updates regarding Shonen Jump series. 2025 was an exciting year for Shonen fans with surprising announcements for new projects related to Dragon Ball Super, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Undead Unluck, Dandadan, Spy x Family, Hell’s Paradise, and much more. We can expect another wave of intriguing news this year as well, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for any new updates regarding Jump Festa 2026.

What to Expect From Jump Festa 2026

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Although it’s too soon to determine what exactly will take place during the Festa, we can at least expect some of the major franchises to cause quite a bit of uproar. One Piece, like each year, is definitely getting a stage, and we may learn more information about the WIT Studio remake as well as the Season 3 of the live-action adaptation. Additionally, with the Egghead Incident Arc nearing its finale in the anime, we will likely get an update about the Elbaf Arc. Apart from One Piece, series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man might also take the center stage. Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been awaiting a Season 3 update since last year, when Jump Festa revealed a stunning Yuji Itadori visual, which is the only material of Season 3 we have at the moment.

Not only that, but WSJ’s rising star, Kagurabachi, might be sharing major news since talks of the anime adaptation have been going around for a few months now. The manga debuted in September 2023, so it’s not too soon to get an anime announcement. Beyond these series, we may also learn more about new anime adaptations and sequels, and some of the updates are sure to blow our minds. WSJ’s Issue #40 is scheduled to be released on September 1st, 2025, and ComicBook will share all the latest updates regarding the event.

