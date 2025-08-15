Jujutsu Kaisen Reportedly Confirms Exciting Surprise Before Season 3 Update

Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime confirmed Season 3 in December 2023, on the heels of Season 2’s finale. Even after more than one and a half years, Season 3 didn’t share significant updates except for Yuji’s visual, which was released in Jump Festa 2025 in December last year. However, the anime’s 5th anniversary is coming up on August 31st, and the series has confirmed five major updates, some of which are expected to be about Season 3. Instead of Season 3, a lot of the effort for the majority of 2024 and the first half of 2025 went into promoting the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie. The film was released in Japan on May 30th, 2025, and made its U.S. premiere in theatres on July 16th, 2025.

The compilation film not only features the fan-favorite backstory, but it also includes new and original scenes. The story remains the same, but we do get extra glimpses of Saturo Gojo and Suguru Geto’s past, along with Shoko Ieri, who attended the same year in Jujutsu High as the two of them. Hidden Inventory is one of the most popular arcs, and it’s currently being adapted into its fourth stage play, which is scheduled to run in Tokyo from August 22-31, 2025, and in Osaka from September 5-7, 2025. The manga creator, Gege Akutami, confirmed drawing a special promo focusing on the arc’s main duo, Gojo and Geto. The report comes from @Go_Jover on X, which is a reliable source of information for JJK fans.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger as Yuta Okkotsu arrived in Japan following the tragic Shibuya Incident. He swears to kill Yuji Itadori, who was responsible for Toge Inumaki getting a severe injury and losing his hand. The Shibuya Incident took countless lives, and even the Jujutsu society faced several tragedies after the death of Nanami Kento and Gojo being sealed inside the Prison Realm. With Gojo out of their way, the top brass has the perfect opportunity to get rid of Sukuna’s vessel, which has been an eyesore to them since the beginning.

Season 3 is titled “Culling Game,” but the anime can’t proceed without adapting Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs. Both arcs highly the brutal aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, with the shift in power after Gojo’s disappearance. Additionally, the fact that Kenjaku left Shibuya with the Prison Realm is a foreboding of something major he has been planning. The Culling Game is a battle royale where several sorcerers officially affiliated with the Jujutsu High in Tokyo, newly awakened sorcerers, and the incarnated ancient sorcerers will all be participating in the fight, with most of them being forced to dance at Kenjaku’s rhythm.

Apart from dealing with the powerful villains, Gojo’s students will also have to find a way to save their teacher. The Culling Game is the second last arc of the manga, after which the story will focus on the final showdown against Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses.

H/T: @Go_Jover on X