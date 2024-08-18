Junior High School DxD Begins With First Episode

High School DxD has entered a new era with the launch of its new sequel and spinoff series, Junior High School DxD. Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero’s original High School DxD novels might have come to an end some time ago, but the franchise has been continuing strong with the releases of new sequels and more in the years since. The franchise is likely most well known thanks to the success of the four seasons of the TV anime that fans have been waiting to see return in some form, but thankfully the novels are back in action with new stories in the meantime.

Junior High School DxD begins with its first volume titled “The Transfer Student Is a Samurai Girl” that is now hitting shelves across Japan. Introducing fans to a new main protagonist named Zetta Miyamoto, who is the descendant of the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto, this new sequel spinoff series introduces a whole new group of characters before soon reintroducing legacy characters into the fold like the returning Rias Gremory from the main series. You can check out a new look at Zetta Miyamoto below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Junior High School DxD?

As for what to expect from the first volume of Junior High School DxD, publisher Fujimi Shobo begins to tease it as such, “This is the story that began right after Issei and Rias won the rating game against the Sairaorg Bael clan. Zekka Miyamoto, A descendant of Musashi Miyamoto, has had her life controlled by her sword. The root cause of this is the sword ‘Tensei’ that she has had since she was a child. This sword has a will of its own, and it steals power from the enemy’s breasts. And…a sword that loves breasts that grows Zekka’s breasts and turns them into strength!?”

The tease continues with, “Zekka aims to become the strongest swordsman together with ‘Tensei’ and acquires exceptional sword skills. She believes that if she gets stronger, she will become popular. She will also have many friends. However, the reality is different. The stronger she gets, the lonelier she becomes. This is not the Sengoku period. Even if you are strong with the sword, you cannot have youth. ‘I hate boobs! I want to be a normal girl and have friends!’”

If you wanted to check out the original High School DxD anime, you can find all four seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. There are currently no plans announced for a new season or another potential kind of continuation as of the time of this publication.