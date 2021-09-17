Junji Ito Fans Rediscover HP LoveCraft Inspired Art

Two of the biggest names in horror are easily the mangaka Junji Ito and the writer HP Lovecraft, who have both weaved tales of terror that have chilled readers to the bone over the years, and recently, fans of the former have re-discovered artwork by the creator of Uzumaki and Gyo that adapts one of Lovecraft’s most disturbing stories. With Ito’s recent manga story, Sensor, being compared to some of the greatest works of HP Lovecraft, it’s definitely no surprise to see that the horror artist holds a place close to his heart for the creator of Cthulu.

Color Out Of Space was first released by HP Lovecraft in 1927, gearing up for its hundredth anniversary. Released as a short story in which a town discovers a new terrifying color that lands on Earth from the deep outreaches of outer space, the tale did well at showing how Lovecraft was able to weave stories with concepts that no author has throughout of before. Recently, the story saw a resurgence thanks to a 2019 feature-length film adaptation of the tale starring Nicholas Cage and written and directed by Richard Stanley. Needless to say, Ito’s art is tailor made for the work of Lovecraft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Spectre Vision resurfaced the Junji Ito/HP Lovecraft crossover that sees the mangaka testing out his artistic talents by adapting the Color Out Of Space and rendering some of the most grotesque creations that emerged from the terrifying short story:

If you’re unfamiliar with Junji Ito’s latest manga story, Sensor, which holds some similarities to the celestial terror that HP Lovecraft would routinely visit:

“A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!”

What do you think of Ito’s take on the world of HP Lovecraft? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.